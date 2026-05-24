Locals kept on tenterhooks as tusker runs amok, wreaks havoc in Thrissur

THRISSUR: Thrissur residents on Saturday witnessed a shocking sight of a captive elephant charging at vehicles and morning walkers as the tusker — identified as Shivam Lakshmi Ayyappan — ran amok. Though the residents are used to the sight of caparisoned elephants roaming around the city for parades, the whole episode of a tusker on rampage inside the crowded city, entering houses and wreaking havoc — that too on a fine morning, was something out of the blue.

It was around 9am. Tusker Shivam Lakshmi Ayyappan had participated in the elephant parade as a part of siveli at Thiruvambady Sree Krishna temple. The tusker was then taken to Thekkinkadu Maidan after visiting the Paramekkavu temple.

While clicking photographs of the tusker in front of East Gopuram of Sree Vadakkumnatha Temple, the elephant without any provocation turned violent and ran away with its mahout on top. The jumbo then proceeded to Paramekkavu and then to Chembukkav. On the way, the tusker attacked a car and an autorickshaw, toppling them.

However, no one was injured as people managed to escape from a direct attack from the violent elephant. By around 9.30am, the elephant entered the pocket roads of Gandhi Nagar residential area and forayed into house compounds. The tusker was on a rampage, destroying compound walls and asbestos sheets of the houses here.