Major reshuffle of IAS officers in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In its first major reshuffle after assuming office, the UDF government has initiated a major shake-up in bureaucratic strata transferring 15 IAS officers, including six district collectors.

GST commissioner Patil Ajit Bhagwatrao has been appointed as secretary, Finance (Resources) Department, while Transport special secretary PB Nooh has been posted as GST commissioner.

Six districts got new collectors. Alappuzha collector Inbasekar K has been posted as Kerala Water Authority managing director, with additional charge of joint project director, KERA (Kerala Climate Resilient Agri-Value Chain Modernization Project). Cochin Smart Mission CEO Shaji V Nair will be the new Alappuzha collector.

In a mutual transfer industries director Vishnuraj P will take over as Kannur collector, while incumbent Arun K Vijayan has been posted as industries director, with additional charge of MD, KSIDC.

Kollam collector Devidas N was appointed Director, KILA. He will have additional charge of MD, Impact Kerala Ltd. Incumbent KILA director Nizamudeen A would be the new Pathanamthitta collector in place of Prem Krishnan S who was appointed as joint secretary and OSD, health department. Industries joint secretary and OSD Anie Jula Thomas will be the new Kollam collector.