Operation ‘Toofan’ brewing; home dept to crack down on drug mafia

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Invoking a little-used legal provision under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to prevent first-time drug users from slipping into a life of crime, state police are planning to extend legal immunity to those caught with small quantities of narcotic substances if they voluntarily seek treatment at recognised de-addiction centres.

State police chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar told TNIE that the force is exploring the implementation of Section 64A of the NDPS Act, which allows immunity from prosecution for addicts who opt for medical treatment.

Under the provision, district police chiefs have been asked to examine the scope for legally rehabilitating first-time offenders. The immunity is applicable only in cases involving small quantities of drugs that attract bailable charges. Those seeking the concession must undergo treatment at a government-recognised de-addiction centre.

If the individual drops out midway through the treatment or commits repeat offences, the immunity will cease and prosecution can proceed. The move comes at a time when the home department announced an intensified statewide crackdown against drug networks from June 1, coinciding with the beginning of the new academic year.