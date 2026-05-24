Operation ‘Toofan’ brewing; home dept to crack down on drug mafia

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Invoking a little-used legal provision under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to prevent first-time drug users from slipping into a life of crime, state police are planning to extend legal immunity to those caught with small quantities of narcotic substances if they voluntarily seek treatment at recognised de-addiction centres.
State police chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar told TNIE that the force is exploring the implementation of Section 64A of the NDPS Act, which allows immunity from prosecution for addicts who opt for medical treatment.
Under the provision, district police chiefs have been asked to examine the scope for legally rehabilitating first-time offenders. The immunity is applicable only in cases involving small quantities of drugs that attract bailable charges. Those seeking the concession must undergo treatment at a government-recognised de-addiction centre.
If the individual drops out midway through the treatment or commits repeat offences, the immunity will cease and prosecution can proceed. The move comes at a time when the home department announced an intensified statewide crackdown against drug networks from June 1, coinciding with the beginning of the new academic year.
Announcing ‘Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt’, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said drug users, peddlers, suppliers and those involved in spreading narcotics would all come under strict police surveillance. “A special project has been prepared for the operation.
Police will also coordinate with police chiefs of other states to dismantle inter-state drug syndicates. Special monitoring will be launched to prevent the inflow of synthetic narcotics and hybrid ganja into the state,” Chennithala said.
The government has also decided to intensify action against tobacco sales near schools and crack down on narcotics use and sale at five-star hotels, DJ parties, and parties conducted in backwaters and coastal areas.
Apart from anti-drug measures, officers have been instructed to ensure conviction in cases involving crimes against women and children. The Janamaithri Police and SPC programmes will be strengthened to prevent the younger generation from drifting into crime.
Noting that strict action would be taken against fraud through loan apps, online abuse and hate campaigns through social media, attempts to spread communal divisions, and cryptocurrency-related scams, Chennithala said discussions will be held with the chief minister on the need for additional personnel and technological infrastructure to handle cybercrime cases more effectively.