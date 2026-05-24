Tiny Tom denies ‘jihadi’ remark against Ansiba, alleges bid to ruin image

KOCHI: Dismissing allegations raised by actor Ansiba Hassan, her colleague Tiny Tom has denied having made communal remarks against her on a film set. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Tiny Tom said he has never referred to someone as a “jihadi” and alleged that there was a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of successful artists in the industry.

The controversy erupted after Ansiba accused Tiny Tom and others associated with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) of directing communal comments at her, triggering discussions within media circles.

On Thursday, Ansiba put in her papers as joint secretary of AMMA citing the alleged harassment. “We have a legal system in place. How can I call someone a jihadi? Most of my friends are Muslims,” Tiny Tom said.

He also expressed disappointment at the way the issue has been portrayed in the public. He said misinformation was being spread to create unnecessary controversies and asserted that he has always maintained good relationships within the industry.

Later in the day, AMMA president Shwetha Menon announced that Ansiba’s resignation had been accepted. “She reportedly informed the organisation of her resignation on February 21,” she said. “It was planned,” Shwetha told mediapersons.