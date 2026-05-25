ADGP Ajith Kumar intervened to alter case diary on Youth Congress attack: Crime Branch SP report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the SIT probe into the attack on Youth Congress workers during the Nava Kerala Sadas, a report by the Crime Branch SP has pointed fingers at ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, alleging that he had intervened to alter the case diary and investigation report prepared earlier.

The interim report prepared by Crime Branch SP A P Shoukathali, who is heading the special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2023 attack, will be filed before state police chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar. The government will decide on further action after getting Chandrasekhar’s feedback.

As per the interim report, Ajith Kumar, the then Law & Order ADGP, prompted Crime Branch DySP Sunil Raj, who had probed the alleged attack on YC workers by then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s security guards on December 15, 2023, to alter the documents and final report.

The DySP’s report had originally mentioned the availability of video recordings depicting police excesses. It was removed from the final report, allegedly at the behest of Ajith Kumar after summoning Sunil to Thiruvananthapuram in 2024.