ADGP Ajith Kumar intervened to alter case diary on Youth Congress attack: Crime Branch SP report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the SIT probe into the attack on Youth Congress workers during the Nava Kerala Sadas, a report by the Crime Branch SP has pointed fingers at ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, alleging that he had intervened to alter the case diary and investigation report prepared earlier.
The interim report prepared by Crime Branch SP A P Shoukathali, who is heading the special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2023 attack, will be filed before state police chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar. The government will decide on further action after getting Chandrasekhar’s feedback.
As per the interim report, Ajith Kumar, the then Law & Order ADGP, prompted Crime Branch DySP Sunil Raj, who had probed the alleged attack on YC workers by then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s security guards on December 15, 2023, to alter the documents and final report.
The DySP’s report had originally mentioned the availability of video recordings depicting police excesses. It was removed from the final report, allegedly at the behest of Ajith Kumar after summoning Sunil to Thiruvananthapuram in 2024.
As per sources, Shoukathali recorded Sunil’s statement, which he then included in the interim report. They said after perusing Shoukathali’s report, Chandrasekhar will send it to the government with his remarks within two days. “The state police chief is out of station and will return by Monday, after which he will go through the report,” said a source.
In his report filed before the Alappuzha Judicial First Magistrate Court recently, Shoukathali had found five police personnel at fault in their conduct against the Youth Congress workers. They were Pinarayi’s security officers S Sandeep, Anil Kumar and cops Arun, Vipin and Shyju, who had escorted him.
Govt keen to act
As per norms, the state police chief will forward the interim report to the government with a remark, which reflects his position and the legality of the matter. The final say rests with the government.
Sources said the government is keen to take action on the basis of the report and that Ajith Kumar will have to face the music. A department-level inquiry is most likely against the ADGP. In that case, the state police chief will conduct the proceedings.