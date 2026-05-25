CM Satheesan prays at Guruvayur temple, offers ‘thulabharam’ with butter

GURUVAYUR: Chief Minister V D Satheesan visited Guruvayur temple and offered prayers while performing special rituals. It was his first visit to the temple after assuming office.

A devotee who visits Guruvayur once a month, Satheesan arrived at the temple around 7am. As it was a holiday, and with the summer vacation drawing to a close, Guruvayur witnessed a massive rush of devotees on the day as the temple premises and East Nada were crowded with pilgrims.

He was received by Guruvayur Devaswom chairman A V Gopinath and administrator O B Arun Kumar. The devaswom chairman welcomed Satheesan by draping a ceremonial shawl over his shoulders. A large number of devotees and party workers had gathered to catch a glimpse of the new chief minister. Security arrangements were tightened in the area.