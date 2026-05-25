Deadly Darling: The story of Bram Stoker's Dracula

Even contemporary cinema continues to reinvent the vampire myth. The recent Oscar-winning film ‘Sinners’ also featured vampires, introducing the familiar creature into yet another unexpected setting.



In Kerala, however, Dracula found readers long before streaming platforms and vampire romances existed. For many Malayalis, the Count entered their homes through the Malayalam translation by K V Ramakrishnan, first published in serialised form and later as a translated novel.



“I first encountered Dracula in the early 1970s, when I was around eight or nine years old. At home, we had a majestic Malayalam translation by K V Ramakrishnan. I used to read for an hour before bed and spent some evenings in the Carpathian Mountains alongside a bloodthirsty count,” recalls Nandakishore Varma, a chemical engineer who has published two collections of short stories.



“To say that Dracula frightened me would be an understatement. I had delightfully terrifying nightmares. Though I never believed in ghosts or spirits, it was then that I realised how fictional monsters could transform our minds into haunted houses. The experience is still vivid, even after over five decades.”

His fascination with Dracula later led him to read the English original and also the thriller novels by Kottayam Pushpanath that featured Dracula as a character.



“I remember many of my classmates actually came to know Dracula through Pushpanath’s books,” he says.

Nandakishore remained a devoted fan of the novel over the years, though he also admires the filmmakers who adapted the character. “I have never watched the film ‘Dracula’ (1958), as it was said to have deviated greatly from the novel, although the face that still appears in my mind as Dracula is that of Christopher Lee.”



He also notes that the Malayalam term for vampire was popularised by K V Ramakrishnan, who called it ‘Raktharakshassu’ (blood demon).



“The word does not appear in the Malayalam lexicon, but among my generation, the term became popular through a theatre production by Kalanilayam.”



Angel Zacharia, a logistics management professional, encountered Dracula when she was in Class 8 through the Malayalam translation of Bram Stoker’s novel.



“I had just started reading long novels at that time. I first read it for fun and gradually became interested in vampires and werewolves. It opened the doors to fantasy fiction for me. Till then, I had mostly been reading conventional literature,” she says.



For digital marketer Shahid Ameen, Dracula arrived through cinema. “My father showed me Christopher Lee’s movies. I grew up on a steady diet of horror films at home, and Dracula became my gateway to Gothic horror,” he says. One of his favourite films to revisit is the animated ‘Hotel Transylvania’. “It depicts Dracula as a concerned father,” he smiles. “I am also reading The Dracula Papers: The Scholar’s Tale by Oliver Reggie, which reimagines the origins of the character and explores Dracula’s early life.”