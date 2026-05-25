IAS transfers: No major issues, say ministers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid reports of a rift within the cabinet over the sudden transfer of bureaucrats, several ministers — including P K Kunhalikutty, K Muraleedharan and A P Anilkumar — have said that there are no major issues in the inter-departmental movement of IAS officers.

Despite being a portfolio which witnessed major transfers, including that of the department’s director, Industries Minister Kunhalikutty refrained from commenting.

“Those are internal affairs and I will not discuss them before the media. When a new government comes with tall promises, serious discussions are going on about how to implement the same, and my department is working towards addressing the unemployment here,” he told reporters.