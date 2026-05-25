Kelkar takes charge as Kerala CM’s secretary, opposition cries foul

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid a political storm, Rathan U Kelkar assumed office as the secretary to Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Sunday. Though it was a holiday, he took charge on the day reportedly on the instructions of the chief minister.

The appointment of Kelkar, who had been serving as Kerala’s chief electoral officer, as the chief minister’s secretary has triggered sharp criticism from the opposition.

The CPM alleged that the appointment was similar to a controversial move in West Bengal and hinted at a possible “deal” between the Election Commission and the Congress, demanding a probe into it.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan said the appointment had put the Congress national leadership in a difficult position. He pointed out that the Congress had strongly opposed the appointment of Manoj Agarwal, the-then chief electoral officer in West Bengal, as chief secretary by the BJP government in the state. Govindan noted that Rahul Gandhi himself had criticised the Bengal appointment, but the Congress was now unable to take a similar stand in Kerala.

Calling it a decision taken solely with the knowledge of the chief minister, Govindan said the Congress was in no position either to justify or oppose the move. He also alleged that details regarding any “deal” behind the appointment would emerge soon.