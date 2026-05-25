Kerala budget on June 19, to focus on economy, infrastructure: Satheesan

KOCHI: Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Sunday said the state budget will be presented on June 19, with economic revival as the government’s primary focus.

He was addressing a reception organised by Ernakulam Pouravali.

“Handling the finance portfolio was a major responsibility as the treasury and the wealth belong to the people. The wealth generated through development will be distributed equitably among all sections of society. Several dream projects, including plans to transform Kerala into a ‘port and aviation hub,’ will become a reality in the state,” the chief minister said.

Additionally, he said the budget would carry major announcements in the health, education and infrastructure sectors. Emphasising the government’s development vision, Satheesan said development was not limited to constructing large buildings and infrastructure projects.

“Real development is reflected in progressive changes that improve the living standards of ordinary people. Despite the challenges, the government has a clear vision to overcome them and transform Kerala,” he added.