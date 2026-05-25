Kerala Minister proposes SSLC-based plus one admissions to ease admission crisis

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could be a solution to the Plus One admission crisis that has troubled the state government for many years, General Education Minister A Samsudheen said he has suggested admitting students in the same educational districts where they cleared their SSLC examination.
“This is only a suggestion, which I proposed before department officials in a preliminary meeting. But we still have to analyse the numbers,” he told TNIE.
“A thorough comparison should be carried out of students in classes X and XI in each educational district to identify where disparity lies. Only then can we understand the gap and address it,” he said.
Stating that it is not possible to bring in major reforms within days of taking charge, the minister said the ambitious target should be something to aspire for.
“The problem with considering a revenue district is that many students may end up having to enrol in schools far away from home. But if admission is provided within the same educational district, they will have schools allotted at a comfortable distance, allowing for daily commute,” Samsudheen said.
Despite practical concerns, top officials with the department termed the minister’s proposal a novel suggestion.
“Though it is ideal that students continue their Plus One and Plus Two education in the same school as they did their SSLC — offering teachers the opportunity to guide them properly through a sensitive age and students the chance to join schools near their homes — there could be possible repercussions, especially in educational districts where student counts are low,” a top official told TNIE.
He also mentioned that the data analysis should not be limited to Class X, but rather extended to classes VII-X.
“This will give us a proper understanding of student numbers in higher classes in the coming years, helping authorities to prepare in advance. However, the crisis is likely to eventually taper as enrolments decline due to a lower number of children,” he added.
Serious lapses in CBSE evaluation process: Min
General Education Minister N Samsudheen has alleged serious lapses in the CBSE answer-sheet evaluation process, claiming that “negligence” by the board could adversely affect students’ futures.
Speaking to reporters in Palakkad, he said the state government would urge the Centre to intervene in the matter and also seek an extension of the re-evaluation application deadline to address students’ concerns. He said several complaints regarding valuation errors had emerged after the CBSE results were announced.
On the delay in the distribution of textbooks ahead of school reopening on June 1, Samsudheen said the printing process had faced hurdles but was now nearing completion. He added that the Kerala Books and Publications Society (KBPS) had assured the government that all textbooks would reach schools by May 30.