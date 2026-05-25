Kerala Minister proposes SSLC-based plus one admissions to ease admission crisis

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could be a solution to the Plus One admission crisis that has troubled the state government for many years, General Education Minister A Samsudheen said he has suggested admitting students in the same educational districts where they cleared their SSLC examination.

“This is only a suggestion, which I proposed before department officials in a preliminary meeting. But we still have to analyse the numbers,” he told TNIE.

“A thorough comparison should be carried out of students in classes X and XI in each educational district to identify where disparity lies. Only then can we understand the gap and address it,” he said.

Stating that it is not possible to bring in major reforms within days of taking charge, the minister said the ambitious target should be something to aspire for.

“The problem with considering a revenue district is that many students may end up having to enrol in schools far away from home. But if admission is provided within the same educational district, they will have schools allotted at a comfortable distance, allowing for daily commute,” Samsudheen said.

Despite practical concerns, top officials with the department termed the minister’s proposal a novel suggestion.