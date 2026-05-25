Kochi to Dubai: Inside a trafficking network built on glamour, trust and threats

KOCHI: The promise was carefully crafted: a high-paying makeup artist job in Dubai’s modelling and event industry, luxury accommodation, financial independence and a glamorous future in the Gulf.

For a young woman from Kerala, it appeared to be the opportunity of a lifetime.

Instead, investigators say, she walked into a trafficking network that operated behind polished social media videos, fake glamour and promises of overseas careers.

Her complaint, received by Kochi City police on May 9, has now unravelled what investigators describe as an organised human trafficking and sex racket operating between Kerala and Dubai under the guise of modelling and event management. Police suspect the network has trapped several women over the past few years.

The incident that triggered the investigation took place in February. According to investigators, the complainant was approached with an offer to work as a makeup artist in Dubai for an event management company allegedly run by the prime accused, Sindhu.

The recruitment appeared professional and convincing. Travel arrangements were made quickly. Visa processing, flight tickets and accommodation were arranged without delay. The woman was promised attractive pay and a stable career in Dubai’s fashion industry.