Kochi to Dubai: Inside a trafficking network built on glamour, trust and threats

KOCHI: The promise was carefully crafted: a high-paying makeup artist job in Dubai’s modelling and event industry, luxury accommodation, financial independence and a glamorous future in the Gulf.
For a young woman from Kerala, it appeared to be the opportunity of a lifetime.
Instead, investigators say, she walked into a trafficking network that operated behind polished social media videos, fake glamour and promises of overseas careers.
Her complaint, received by Kochi City police on May 9, has now unravelled what investigators describe as an organised human trafficking and sex racket operating between Kerala and Dubai under the guise of modelling and event management. Police suspect the network has trapped several women over the past few years.
The incident that triggered the investigation took place in February. According to investigators, the complainant was approached with an offer to work as a makeup artist in Dubai for an event management company allegedly run by the prime accused, Sindhu.
The recruitment appeared professional and convincing. Travel arrangements were made quickly. Visa processing, flight tickets and accommodation were arranged without delay. The woman was promised attractive pay and a stable career in Dubai’s fashion industry.
Widening network
Most women, police say, were sent back to Kerala only after the expiry of their visas.
As the investigation widened, police began uncovering what they believe is a much larger trafficking network stretching beyond Kerala and the UAE.
At the centre of the investigation is Sindhu, 56, whom police describe as the alleged kingpin of the operation. Investigators believe she coordinated recruitment, visa arrangements and the movement of women to Dubai.
Evidence collected during questioning suggests the racket may have been functioning since at least 2022.
Police said two absconding accused -- Shamla and Rahmath -- coordinated operations in Dubai under Sindhu’s instructions. Investigators suspect both have links with a larger international trafficking and sex racket operating in the Gulf.
The probe widened further with the arrest of Bilal alias Sreekumar S, 42, whom investigators describe as a key recruiter for the network.
According to police, Bilal acted as a bridge between victims and the racket. He allegedly approached families directly, convinced them about the authenticity of the job offers and persuaded women to trust Sindhu’s network.
Investigators suspect commissions were paid based on the number of women recruited and sent abroad.
Police also recovered photographs of several young women and WhatsApp chats from Bilal’s mobile phone. Investigators are now examining digital records, travel history and financial transactions linked to the accused.
Kochi police commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar said investigators have so far received two formal complaints while several more allegations are currently being verified.
“This appears to be part of a larger organised trafficking network. The investigation is progressing in multiple directions and more arrests are likely,” he said.
Police also found indications that local gangs were allegedly used to threaten victims and prevent complaints from surfacing. Investigators believe fear, social stigma and threats involving private videos kept several survivors silent for months.
The commissioner said efforts are under way to bring the two accused believed to be in Dubai back to Kerala.
Investigators now suspect the operation functioned through a carefully structured system: identifying vulnerable women online, building trust through glamour and false promises, arranging overseas travel and later trapping victims through intimidation, violence and blackmail.
What initially appeared to be a single complaint from a survivor has now exposed what police believe could be one of the most organised trafficking rackets recently uncovered in the state. And investigators fear many more victims may still remain silent.
How the racket operated
Women were allegedly targeted through Instagram reels, modelling advertisements and social media promotions promising high-paying makeup artist jobs in Dubai’s modelling and event industry.
The accused allegedly collected money for visa processing and travel, arranged accommodation in Dubai and initially treated victims lavishly before allegedly drugging, assaulting and coercing them into commercial sexual exploitation. Police said private videos were used for blackmail, while local gangs were allegedly used to intimidate survivors into silence.
‘Trappings’ of glamour
Feb 2026: Woman allegedly trafficked to Dubai after being promised job as makeup artist
May 9: Kochi City police receive first complaint
May 18: Sindhu, alleged kingpin and Aleena, 23, allegedly involved in online recruitment, arrested
May 19: Manjima, 25, held
May 21: Bilal alias Sreekumar S (42) arrested
Ongoing: Hunt intensified for Shamla and Rahmath, suspected to be in Dubai