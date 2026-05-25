LIFE Mission row: Minister denies scrapping scheme, says focus is on strengthening grama sabha powers

MALAPPURAM: Local Self-Government Minister K M Shaji has clarified that he never said the LIFE Mission project would be scrapped. He said restoring powers taken away from grama sabhas does not mean the abolition of the LIFE Mission project. According to Shaji, if anyone feels the project will be discontinued, it is because they themselves believe there are flaws in it.

“This is not a government that has come to destroy projects. If every new government decides to dismantle the projects of the previous government, how will the state move forward?” Shaji said. He added that the UDF government would move ahead by making necessary corrections to existing projects.

Shaji said the government’s agenda is to restore the powers of the grama panchayat and asserted that the CPM is free to organise protests. He reiterated that the government would continue implementing decisions it considers beneficial, regardless of opposition protests.