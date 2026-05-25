New twist in Munambam as Waqf Board registers disputed 404 acres

KOCHI: The Munambam land dispute has taken a new turn with the Waqf Board registering the 404 acres in question on the Union government’s Umeed portal, the database for waqf properties across the country. Munambam residents, however, remain positive of a favourable outcome, with their hopes hinging on the reconstitution of the Waqf Board.

A source with the Assembly of Christian Trust Services (ACTS) told TNIE that a state government official had hinted that the current Waqf Board would soon be dismissed. Recently, ACTS representatives had held a meeting with Chief Minister V D Satheesan and discussed the Munambam issue.

According to ACTS general secretary George Sebastian, CM Satheesan said he would deliver on his promise. “He assured us that he stands firm on his opinion that Munambam land is not waqf property. He will get the residents the justice that has been promised to them.”

Joseph Benny, convener of the Munambam Land Protection Council, said the Waqf Board move was not unanticipated.

“Way back in 2019, the board had registered the Munambam land in the waqf register. That was an illegal move. Now, the board’s decision to enter the details of the Munambam land in the Umeed portal is yet another instance of an illegal act. Both actions will soon be negated,” Joseph added.