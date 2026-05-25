Parippally MCH hit by acute staff shortage

KOLLAM: Despite having modern infrastructure and advanced medical equipment, services at Paripally Government Medical College continue to be severely affected due to acute shortage of doctors and nursing staff, leading to frequent referral of patients to hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram.

Raising the issue with the state health minister, Kollam MP N K Premachandran, sought urgent intervention to address the worsening situation at the hospital.

Following the discussions, the minister promised that he would soon visit the institution along with senior officials to directly assess the issues and examine steps for a permanent solution.