Parippally MCH hit by acute staff shortage

KOLLAM: Despite having modern infrastructure and advanced medical equipment, services at Paripally Government Medical College continue to be severely affected due to acute shortage of doctors and nursing staff, leading to frequent referral of patients to hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram.
Raising the issue with the state health minister, Kollam MP N K Premachandran, sought urgent intervention to address the worsening situation at the hospital.
Following the discussions, the minister promised that he would soon visit the institution along with senior officials to directly assess the issues and examine steps for a permanent solution.
Several sanctioned posts in departments including cardiology, neurology, surgery, and medicine, remain vacant. The shortage of nursing staff has emerged as the most serious concern, with only nearly half the number of posts prescribed by the National Medical Commission having been filled so far.
The manpower shortage has severely affected patient care and the overall functioning of the hospital. Though located close to the national highway and equipped to function as a major tertiary care centre, the hospital is unable to effectively handle critically injured accident victims and serious medical cases.
Premachandran also alleged that several advanced medical devices installed at the hospital have become unusable after remaining idle for long periods due to the absence of trained personnel to operate them. The hospital, which was handed over by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation with modern infrastructure and facilities, has been functioning far below its potential because of staff shortage, he claimed.