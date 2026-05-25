Sudheeran vs M K Muneer: Congress–IUML tug of war over Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission chair

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If the Congress and the IUML are able to reach a consensus, the UDF government is likely to appoint veteran Congress leader V M Sudheeran as the next chairperson of the Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission.

The League is meanwhile backing its former minister M K Muneer for the post.

Though no official discussions have started within the UDF on the matter, the names of these two leaders are being considered within both parties.

The post has remained vacant since the resignation of former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, who passed away last year.

According to Congress leaders, Sudheeran’s name is being considered after taking into consideration his political and administrative experience. “He has proved his credentials as assembly speaker, minister, MLA, MP, and Congress state president,” said a leader.

“Hence, it is time the government utilised his skills in every possible way.”

Sudheeran is among the few state leaders whose opinion Rahul Gandhi sought when the race for the Kerala chief minister heated up earlier this month.