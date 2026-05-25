Sudheeran vs M K Muneer: Congress–IUML tug of war over Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission chair

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If the Congress and the IUML are able to reach a consensus, the UDF government is likely to appoint veteran Congress leader V M Sudheeran as the next chairperson of the Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission.
The League is meanwhile backing its former minister M K Muneer for the post.
Though no official discussions have started within the UDF on the matter, the names of these two leaders are being considered within both parties.
The post has remained vacant since the resignation of former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, who passed away last year.
According to Congress leaders, Sudheeran’s name is being considered after taking into consideration his political and administrative experience. “He has proved his credentials as assembly speaker, minister, MLA, MP, and Congress state president,” said a leader.
“Hence, it is time the government utilised his skills in every possible way.”
Sudheeran is among the few state leaders whose opinion Rahul Gandhi sought when the race for the Kerala chief minister heated up earlier this month.
Sudheeran has stayed away from electoral politics for some time.
Though the Congress leadership has not yet initiated discussions on appointments to corporations, boards, and other establishments, the process is expected to begin next week.
Sources said Chief Minister V D Satheesan has already indicated to the party leadership his government’s inclination to appoint a leader like Sudheeran to the post.
Meanwhile, the IUML leadership is seriously considering Muneer for the post. Muneer could not contest the assembly election from the Kozhikode South constituency because of health reasons.
However, the party leadership is of the view that the senior leader be accommodated with a deserving appointment.
“We will raise M K Muneer’s name once discussion on the appointment of the chairperson to the commission begins,” a Muslim League leader said.
The League is also concerned about allegations, and the possible repercussions in Malabar, that it sidelined the son of the party’s lone Chief Minister C H Mohammad Koya while in power.