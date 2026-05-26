Five cops suspended for assaulting Youth Congress leaders in Alappuzha

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five cops, including personnel security officers of former CM Pinarayi Vijayan, have been suspended for assaulting two Youth Congress leaders during the Nava Kerala Sadas in Alappuzha in 2023.

S Sandeep and Anil Kumar, who were part of Pinarayi’s security team and cops Arun, Vipin and Shyju, who were on escort duty, were suspended by State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekharan following the Special Investigation Team’s report on the matter.

The interim report was prepared by Crime Branch SP A P Shoukathali, who is heading the special investigation team, which was formed after the UDF government came to power.

The SIT’s report reached Ravada’s desk on Monday. The report had mentioned that their act was ultra vires. The suspended cops will now be subjected to a departmental inquiry.

Regarding former Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, who had allegedly goaded the officer, who investigated the case earlier, into tweaking the case diary, further action is likely against him as well. Sources said the State Police Chief will be asked to conduct an inquiry against Ajith and submit his findings as a report. Following this, the government will take subsequent action.