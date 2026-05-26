Housewife rescued after falling into 30-foot well in Kerala

KOCHI: A 57-year-old housewife who fell into a 30-foot-deep well while drawing water at her house in Kodakuthi near Kolanchery was rescued by the fire force on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was identified as Shantha, wife of 65-year-old Mohanan. The incident occurred around noon when she accidentally slipped and fell into the well in front of her residence.

On hearing her cry, Mohanan immediately climbed down into the well and held on to her to prevent her from drowning until rescue teams arrived.

Following an alert from the family, personnel from the Puthankurish police station and the Pattimattom fire and rescue station rushed to the spot. A team led by Station Officer N.H. Anees used a rescue net rope system to safely bring both Shantha and Mohanan to the surface.

Both Shantha and Mohanan suffered only minor injuries in the incident.

Fire and rescue personnel Ranjith, Benny Mathew, Anil Kumar, Regimon, Gafoor, Shuhaib, Vijith Kumar, Akhildev, Abhijith, Shanavas, and Home Guard Ramachandran took part in the rescue operation.