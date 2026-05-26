Kerala Home Minister launches Project Zero with a no-tolerance policy on corruption

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Launching ‘Project Zero’, an anti-corruption initiative to make the state completely free of corruption through a phased and systematic process, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said the government would adopt a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and ensure that public services are delivered without bribery.

The initiative was unveiled after a high-level meeting with officials of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB).

Addressing a press conference, Chennithala said the campaign would be implemented with the support of the public and media. He urged people to report corruption directly to the VACB and assured complete confidentiality for whistleblowers and complainants.

“VACB will go behind every corrupt person, including leaders and officials. We will not spare anyone who is corrupt, whoever it is. The motto of the initiative is ‘Together let’s build a corruption-free Kerala’, and we will work towards achieving that,” said Ramesh Chennithala.

The minister said the primary objective of Project Zero was to ensure that people receive government services without facing corruption at public offices.

“When the public approaches any office, there should not be any money exchange. It is every individual’s right to get their services done without having to pay any official,” noted the home minister.