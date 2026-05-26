Kerala Home Minister launches Project Zero with a no-tolerance policy on corruption

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Launching ‘Project Zero’, an anti-corruption initiative to make the state completely free of corruption through a phased and systematic process, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said the government would adopt a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and ensure that public services are delivered without bribery.
The initiative was unveiled after a high-level meeting with officials of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB).
Addressing a press conference, Chennithala said the campaign would be implemented with the support of the public and media. He urged people to report corruption directly to the VACB and assured complete confidentiality for whistleblowers and complainants.
“VACB will go behind every corrupt person, including leaders and officials. We will not spare anyone who is corrupt, whoever it is. The motto of the initiative is ‘Together let’s build a corruption-free Kerala’, and we will work towards achieving that,” said Ramesh Chennithala.
The minister said the primary objective of Project Zero was to ensure that people receive government services without facing corruption at public offices.
“When the public approaches any office, there should not be any money exchange. It is every individual’s right to get their services done without having to pay any official,” noted the home minister.
Describing the initiative as a “revolution”, Chennithala said corruption had increasingly taken digital forms similar to cybercrime, and that the VACB would use technology extensively to detect, prevent and investigate such practices. He said the bureau would function as a strong deterrent against corruption.
The minister also announced that the Vigilance Manual, originally prepared in 1969, would be revised and updated in tune with changing times. The draft revision has already been prepared and sent to the Home Department for consideration.
Referring to amendments to the Prevention of Corruption Act, particularly provisions requiring approval from appointing authorities before proceeding against officials, Chennithala said these had become a hurdle in corruption investigations and prosecutions.
The high-level meeting decided to make greater use of technology to ensure corruption cases are completed without delay and investigations become more effective and result-oriented. Chennithala said the vigilance system would be strengthened further to tighten action against corrupt officials.
Chennithala said the government’s aim was to speed up administrative processes without bribery and ensure transparent governance. Internal vigilance mechanisms within departments would also be strengthened and special training programmes would be conducted for officials as part of the project.
DGP and Director of VACB Manoj Abraham, IG Thomson Jose and advisor A Hemachandran attended the press conference.