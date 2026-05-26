Kerala police seek custody of two modelling racket accused

KOCHI: Police have filed an application seeking three days’ custody of Thiruvananthapuram native Aleena Abraham, 27, and Ponnani native Manjima, 25, who were arrested in connection with a human trafficking and sex trade racket allegedly operating under the guise of modelling assignments.

Police said the prime accused, Sindhu, and key intermediary Bilal will be taken into custody only after the interrogation of the two women is completed.

Meanwhile, Shamla and Rahmath, who are also accused in the case, have denied the allegations against them, claiming that the accusations were ‘concocted.’

At the same time, police have intensified efforts to bring them back to the state. Investigators suspect that both are currently in Dubai. According to the remand report submitted before the court, the two allegedly coordinated operations in Dubai under Sindhu’s instructions and are believed to have links with an international human trafficking and sex racket.