Medical negligence victim Harshina gets compensation and job offer

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bringing justice to Harshina Malayil Kulangara’s fight against the alleged negligence of doctors at the Kozhikode Medical College that left her carrying scissors in her abdomen for five years, Chief Minister V D Satheesan has offered full support.

Satheesan, who had taken up her plight as Leader of Opposition, assured her of compensation and a job in their first meeting after he became chief minister.

Harshina also met Health Minister K Muraleedharan, who promised her a job at the Kozhikode MCH. The government has also promised to fund her house repairs.

The incident dates back to November 30, 2017, when the surgical instrument was left inside her abdomen during a surgery. She developed pain later. The instrument was discovered during a CT scan at a private hospital. She then underwent another surgery at the MCH to remove it.

Harshina lived with the scissors inside her for five years, enduring severe pain. Her husband, M K Ashraf, had to wind up his business due to her ill health.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi had also written to then CM Pinarayi Vijayan, requesting him to address Harshina’s concerns. The authorities had initially denied her proper resolution, prompting her to launch a protest.