Motorheads hope for rule refresh, officials flag caution

KOCHI: For automobile enthusiast Muhammed Hamras from Kochi, the UDF government’s arrival to power in the state has sparked optimism.

It stems from V D Satheesan’s statement – in the run-up to the assembly election and later in his first press conference after becoming the chief minister – to allow “safe and non-hazardous” vehicle modifications.

Like many youngsters passionate about the culture, the 22-year-old hopes the proposed relaxation will finally allow aesthetic customisation of vehicles without the fear of penalties.

“We are eagerly waiting for the government to enforce the proposal,” said Hamras. “There have been multiple enquiries from young vehicle owners about it. If the government legalises the alterations properly, people can confidently install good-quality alloy wheels and branded accessories without worrying about fines.”

However, amid celebratory media posts and viral videos of the CM reacting positively to questions on modifications, uncertainty persists over how far the proposed relaxations can be extended. Officials at the motor vehicles department (MVD) said the situation is legally complex.

“We have not yet received any detailed circular defining what modifications are officially allowed,” said a senior official. Another official said heavily modified vehicles will still attract fines. “For minor alterations, there is now a lower chance of immediate action,” the official said.

G S Saji Prasad, deputy transport commissioner, Central Zone-II, Ernakulam, said only modifications that do not affect road safety – such as colour alterations or stickers – may be allowed to some extent. “Unauthorised structural modifications remain impermissible under existing law,” he told TNIE.