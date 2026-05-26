Nava Kerala Sadas assault: SPC examines SIT report; action likely against five cops

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All eyes are on State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar after the SIT report on assault on Youth Congress workers during the Nava Kerala Sadas in Alappuzha reached his desk on Monday.

The interim report was prepared by Crime Branch SP A P Shoukathali, who is heading the special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2023 incident, which was formed after the UDF government came to power.

The report, which clearly mentions about the illegality of the action from the former CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s security personnel, will be examined by the police chief on Tuesday. The report will most likely be forwarded to the home department on Tuesday itself, sources said, and it will be keenly watched what remarks Ravada will be making in the report.

Regarding Pinarayi’s security officers S Sandeep, and Anil Kumar and cops Arun, Vipin and Shyju, who had escorted him, the report had mentioned that their act was ultra vires. The five would most likely be suspended and a departmental inquiry will be announced against them.

Regarding former Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, who had allegedly goaded the officer, who investigated the case earlier, into tweaking the case diary, further action is likely against him as well. Sources said the State Police Chief will be asked to conduct an inquiry against Ajith and submit his findings as a report. Following this, the government will take action.