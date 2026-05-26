‘Ooru Jadd’ pushes for PESA, land rights to empower tribal families

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Calling for a long-term ‘Vision 2050’ policy framework for tribal empowerment in the state, tribal leaders and activists who attended the ‘Ooru Jadd 2026’ conclave in Attappadi urged the government to ensure land ownership for all tribal families, implement the PESA Act in tribal regions and speed up the distribution of community forest rights under the Forest Rights Act.
The two-day tribal thinkers camp, organised by tribal collective Thampu and tribal publication Gothrabhoomi at Harmony Hall in Namithidam, Anakatti, brought together around 60 tribal leaders from various tribal regions and organisations across the state. Participants shared their experiences, concerns, and recommendations on issues affecting Adivasi communities.
Among the major recommendations was a demand to ensure land ownership ranging from one acre to five acres for the state’s 1,00,897 tribal families. The conclave observed that the lack of land ownership and control over land had played a major role in sidelining the development and empowerment of tribal communities and weakening their economic mobility.
Implementation of the PESA Act in tribal regions to protect the social, economic, and cultural heritage of communities was another suggestion. Pointing out that only 661 Forest Rights Committees (FRCs) have been formed in Kerala, participants demanded more FRCs in all eligible areas and urged the government to remove delays in granting rights under the Forest Rights Act.
The conclave further sought permanent solutions to tribal land issues, including encroached lands, and called for the appointment of a judicial commission to examine the matter. It also recommended awareness campaigns in indigenous languages on laws and welfare schemes, including the Forest Rights Act, PESA Act, SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, POCSO Act, and welfare programmes implemented by the government.
The camp also prepared a 100-point charter covering social justice, infrastructure development, healthcare, maternal and child welfare, education, sanitation etc.