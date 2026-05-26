Plus-I seats increased in Kerala, temporary batches to stay

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has issued orders for continuing temporary Plus-I batches that were allocated and shifted in the previous years and also permitted marginal seat increase, as the higher secondary admission process commenced on Monday.

A marginal seat increase of 30% has been allowed in government higher secondary schools and 20% in aided schools in Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. An additional 10% will be allocated to aided schools on demand.

In Kollam and Thrissur districts, 20% marginal seat increase has been permitted in government and aided schools. In Alappuzha district’s Ambalapuzha and Cherthala taluks, marginal seats increase of 20% has been allowed in both schools. In Ernakulam, 20% marginal increase in sats has been approved in all government and aided schools in five taluks except Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha.

As many as 313 temporary additional batches sanctioned in previous years will continue this year too. The submission of Plus-1 applications began on Monday.