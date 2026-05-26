Power, porticos and political myths in Kerala

Manmohan Bungalow

Among the ministerial residences, Manmohan Bungalow perhaps carries the weight of political myth and superstition. Built during the reign of Sree Moolam Thirunal, it was originally known as the Manomohanam Palace. Sasibhooshan says it was constructed by Sankaran Thampi, the palace manager of the ruler of Travancore.

Over time, however, the residence became shrouded in tales of political misfortune. A widely repeated belief suggests that ministers staying there struggle to complete their terms. The stories attached to the bungalow helped buttress that image. When Karunakaran first became CM, he stayed here, only to put in his papers within a month following the Rajan case controversy.

R Balakrishna Pillai resigned after the backlash over the Punjab-model speech despite conducting rituals, including a vastu puja, at the residence. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan shifted out following criticism over renovation expenses. Sasibhooshan recalls that during Kodiyeri’s tenure, the gate was changed to align with vastu.

Among the other former residents, T U Kuruvilla lost his ministership during the Rajakumari land deal row, Mons Joseph lost his berth after changes to the cabinet, while P J Joseph later exited the ministry following a shift in alliance.

Yet, the bungalow has also refuted the superstition attached to it. Several ministers completed full terms while residing there, including Karunakaran, during his tenure as home minister in the C Achutha Menon cabinet, Aryadan Muhammed and Antony Raju.

Sasibhooshan observes that some ministers, including V Surendran Pillai, chose to use the bungalow as an office space because of its reputation, while others like T M Thomas Isaac and M V Raghavan ignored the stories entirely and stayed there through their tenures. In the present allotment, the residence has been assigned to O J Janeesh.