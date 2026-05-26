Power, porticos and political myths in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Official residences of ministers are often remembered as much for the people who lived there as for the politics associated with them. Over the decades, these houses have been witness to cabinet discussions, political turning points and changing lifestyles of occupants, while also gathering stories, myths and public perceptions around them. Some are seen as lucky houses, others carry reputations of political downfall, while most are remembered for the personal imprints left behind by their residents.
Kowdiar House
Located on the Vellayambalam-Kowdiar stretch, it has V E Abdul Gafoor as its current occupant, with Saji Cherian moving out. The residence lies close to the Kowdiar administrative and residential zone, an area associated with ministerial residences, diplomatic establishments and senior officials’ quarters because of its proximity to the Lok Bhavan and other government institutions.
Manmohan Bungalow
Among the ministerial residences, Manmohan Bungalow perhaps carries the weight of political myth and superstition. Built during the reign of Sree Moolam Thirunal, it was originally known as the Manomohanam Palace. Sasibhooshan says it was constructed by Sankaran Thampi, the palace manager of the ruler of Travancore.
Over time, however, the residence became shrouded in tales of political misfortune. A widely repeated belief suggests that ministers staying there struggle to complete their terms. The stories attached to the bungalow helped buttress that image. When Karunakaran first became CM, he stayed here, only to put in his papers within a month following the Rajan case controversy.
R Balakrishna Pillai resigned after the backlash over the Punjab-model speech despite conducting rituals, including a vastu puja, at the residence. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan shifted out following criticism over renovation expenses. Sasibhooshan recalls that during Kodiyeri’s tenure, the gate was changed to align with vastu.
Among the other former residents, T U Kuruvilla lost his ministership during the Rajakumari land deal row, Mons Joseph lost his berth after changes to the cabinet, while P J Joseph later exited the ministry following a shift in alliance.
Yet, the bungalow has also refuted the superstition attached to it. Several ministers completed full terms while residing there, including Karunakaran, during his tenure as home minister in the C Achutha Menon cabinet, Aryadan Muhammed and Antony Raju.
Sasibhooshan observes that some ministers, including V Surendran Pillai, chose to use the bungalow as an office space because of its reputation, while others like T M Thomas Isaac and M V Raghavan ignored the stories entirely and stayed there through their tenures. In the present allotment, the residence has been assigned to O J Janeesh.
Cliff House
Located in Nanthancode, Cliff House has long stood as the state’s most recognisable seat of political power. The official residence of the chief minister, the bungalow traces its origins to the princely era of Travancore. Completed in 1942, the name itself comes from the cliff-like terrain on which it stands. Though lacking in grandiosity compared with official residences of CMs in other states, Cliff House retains its colonial architecture.
Tall rooms, broad verandas on three sides, and detached kitchen quarters built for butlers and domestic staff reflect architectural styles common to elite residences of the colonial era. Surrounded by greenery and tight security, the residence continues to function both as a home and a centre of political decision-making in the state.
Historian M G Sasibhooshan notes the house was a personal choice for Pattom Thanu Pillai, the first chief minister of Thiru-Kochi to stay there. Having spent his childhood near the property, Thanu Pillai is said to have dreamt of living there one day. Years later, he returned as chief minister to occupy the residence he had admired from afar. Over the decades, Cliff House evolved with each occupant, slowly absorbing the personalities through their routines, stories, and even in something as subtle as their scent.
Sasibhooshan points out that additions and alterations were made during each of its occupants tenure: a swimming pool was built during the tenure of K Karunakaran after doctors advised him to swim for improved recuperation following an accident, while a cowshed was built during Pinarayi Vijayan’s stint, an addition that had a precedent under former Chief Minister R Sankar.
Lyndhurst
Lyndhurst, near Devaswom Board Junction, has been allotted to P K Kunhalikutty, while P Prasad was its previous occupant
Rose House
Rose House has housed several prominent political leaders over the years, including T V Thomas, P J Joseph, Ramachandran Kadannappalli and V Sivankutty. Rose House is also remembered for its proximity to Xanadu, with a small connecting gate between the compounds becoming part of state’s political lore linked to Gouri and Thomas.
With a new ministry taking charge, the bungalow has been allotted to C P John. Sasibhooshan says the residence originally derived its name from Ross, the first principal of Maharaja’s University College, who lived there.
The spelling was later changed to Rose House during the tenure of former Industries Minister E Ahamed. He added that C V Raman Pillai is believed to have named his Vazhuthacaud residence “Rosscote” inspired by the original name of the bungalow.
Thycaud House
Located in the Vazhuthacaud-Thycaud area, the residence has been allotted to Bindhu Krishna. The house retains the character of an older official residence and has long been part of the government accommodation network for ministers and senior public figures.
Cantonment House
The official residence of the leader of opposition stands on a four-acre compound. The colonial-era residence has a distinctive charm with its wide verandas, high ceilings, sprawling lawns and resident geese. It was the residence of the Nair Brigade’s commanding officer till 1815. Located near the Assembly, Secretariat and University of Kerala, it is currently occupied by Pinarayi Vijayan. V D Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala, V S Achuthanandan, and Oommen Chandy were among its previous occupants.
Xanadu
Xanadu in Vazhuthacaud is among the better-known ministerial residences, tinged as it is with layers of literary influence and political history. Over the years, several prominent ministers have occupied Xanadu, including Binoy Viswam, P K Sreemathi and R Bindu. The residence also occupies a place in the state’s political sagas because of its association with Left leaders K R Gouri and T V Thomas.
Their wedding in 1957 took place at Xanadu. A decade later, when both served as ministers in the 1967 EMS government, Gouri stayed at Xanadu while Thomas lived in the nearby Rose House. In the current scheme of things, the bungalow has been allotted to K Muraleedharan.
Its name drew inspiration from Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s poem ‘Kubla Khan’. Built in colonial style, the bungalow features tall rooms and verandas designed to let in light and air during mornings and twilight hours.
Ashok
Also within the Cliff House compound, it has been allotted to Sunny Joseph. J Chinchurani was the previous occupant. Like the other residences on the compound, Ashoka benefits from the shared security arrangements and restricted-access environment maintained around the CM’s residential campus.
Grace
Located near Cantonment House, has been assigned to Roji M John, while K Rajan was its previous occupant. The residence briefly had its name altered during the tenure of former Education Minister P K Abdu Rabb, before it was reinstated, drawing attention at the time. Curiously, Abdu Rabb rechristened it ‘Grace’, inviting the wrath of many.
Ajantha
Facing the Lok Bhavan, it has been allotted to M Liju. It was previously the official residence of G R Anil. Ajantha enjoys a central location close to the Secretariat and the government office belt.
Nila
Nila, near Cantonment House in Palayam, is currently allotted to P C Vishnunadh. Veena George was the previous occupant.
Pampa
Located within the Cliff House compound, it has been currently allotted to Ramesh Chennithala, while P A Mohamed Riyas was the previous occupant. Being part of the high-security campus, it falls within one of the most secured ministerial residential zones in the state.
Less-storied residences
Among the more less-storied residences are many which are also part of the Cliff House campus, including...
Nest
which is currently allotted to N Samsudheen.
Pournami
Occupied by K M Shaji. The residence was previously with K N Balagopal.
Ushus
Assigned to P K Basheer. P Rajeeve was the earlier occupant.
Periyar
currently allotted to Mons Joseph. K Krishnankutty had previously stayed here.
Essendene
which has been allotted to Shibu Baby John. It was previously occupied by K Radhakrishnan.
Prasanth
Currently allotted to K A Thulasi. The residence was earlier occupied by Roshy Augustine.
Kavery
Near Cantonment House, has been assigned to A P Anil Kumar. A K Saseendran had earlier occupied the residence. Its central location offers quick access to the Secretariat, Assembly and other important government institutions in the city centre.
Ganga
located on the same compound, has been handed over to T Siddique. V N Vasavan was the previous occupant.