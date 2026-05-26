SFI protests against police action of alleged attack; marches to Secretariat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Protesting against the police action of alleged attack against their members in the midst of the SFI-KSU fight at Palayam here, the SFI Thiruvananthapuram district committee staged a protest march to the Secretariat on Tuesday afternoon.

The march, which began from the University College, ended before the Secretariat, where the police used water cannons five times against the protestors. The SFI members, who later staged a sit-in protest, raised sharp criticism against the UDF government.

Inaugurating the march, SFI state secretary Sanjeev PS said that KSU workers are under the shadow of Kerala Police. "Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said that there were no one-sided attacks on Monday, yet here we stand all injured. This suggests that the Home Department is not really under his control but under VD Satheesan," he said. The march was also attended by SFI state president Sivaprasad, who commented that none of the SFI members had benefited from the police when the LDF was ruling for the last ten years.