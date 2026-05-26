Two women held for torching cop’s bike in Kollam; police suspect revenge over cancelled marriage alliance

KOLLAM: Two women were arrested in connection with the torching of a civil police officer’s motorcycle at Anchal in Kollam, with police suspecting the attack was driven by personal vengeance linked to a cancelled marriage alliance.

The arrested were identified as Aarathy, a native of Sooranad in Kollam, and Gayathri Mohan of Kattappana in Idukki. Police said the motorcycle belonged to Vivek, a civil police officer attached to the Aranmula police station.

The incident occurred at Vivek’s residence in Anchal during the early hours of Saturday. The accused allegedly set fire to the Royal Enfield Bullet parked in the car porch after pouring waste oil across the courtyard and veranda. When Vivek and his parents rushed out after noticing the blaze, they reportedly slipped on the oil-coated surface and sustained minor injuries.

Police said a three-page threat letter left at the house initially pointed towards political retaliation linked to a clash between KSU and SFI activists at a college in Punalur three years ago, during which Vivek was part of the police team involved in crowd control. Investigators, however, later concluded that the political angle was planted deliberately to mislead the probe.

According to investigators, Aarathy and Vivek were previously acquainted and had reportedly been engaged for marriage before the alliance was called off. Police suspect the attack was planned out of resentment over the broken relationship, with Gayathri allegedly assisting in executing the crime.

The accused were traced using CCTV visuals collected from the locality and were later taken into custody from a lodge near an entrance coaching centre in Thiruvananthapuram, where both women were staying.

Police also said Aarathi attempted suicide while in custody by allegedly consuming poison concealed in her clothing during transit after a medical examination. She was later admitted to hospital for treatment.