What is wrong with Kelkar’s appointment, asks CM V D Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Reacting to the controversy surrounding the appointment of former Kerala chief electoral officer (CEO) Rathan U Kelkar as his secretary, Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Monday asked what was wrong with it.

“(Kelkar) was appointed the CEO by the Election Commission based on a panel provided by the previous government, and his role has been fulfilled after the completion of elections. Does this mean the officer needs to retire?” asked Satheesan.

Terming Kelkar an officer with a good track record, the CM cited past examples of similar practices, including when Nalini Netto was posted at the CM’s office after she served as CEO.

Questioning comparisons with West Bengal, where the TMC, Congress and CPM had raised serious allegations against the CEO, he said no political party complained of him (Kelkar) manipulating the elections.

Satheesan also termed the Opposition’s allegations of a “deal” between the EC and the Congress in Kerala as a joke, and wondered whether the then LDF government would appoint an officer to ensure a 102-seat victory for the UDF. He said the IAS officer had previously donned significant roles in the government, including that of IT secretary, taxes secretary and GST commissioner, experiences from which will be beneficial for the CM’s portfolios.