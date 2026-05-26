What is wrong with Kelkar’s appointment, asks CM V D Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Reacting to the controversy surrounding the appointment of former Kerala chief electoral officer (CEO) Rathan U Kelkar as his secretary, Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Monday asked what was wrong with it.
“(Kelkar) was appointed the CEO by the Election Commission based on a panel provided by the previous government, and his role has been fulfilled after the completion of elections. Does this mean the officer needs to retire?” asked Satheesan.
Terming Kelkar an officer with a good track record, the CM cited past examples of similar practices, including when Nalini Netto was posted at the CM’s office after she served as CEO.
Questioning comparisons with West Bengal, where the TMC, Congress and CPM had raised serious allegations against the CEO, he said no political party complained of him (Kelkar) manipulating the elections.
Satheesan also termed the Opposition’s allegations of a “deal” between the EC and the Congress in Kerala as a joke, and wondered whether the then LDF government would appoint an officer to ensure a 102-seat victory for the UDF. He said the IAS officer had previously donned significant roles in the government, including that of IT secretary, taxes secretary and GST commissioner, experiences from which will be beneficial for the CM’s portfolios.
Assurance to Malayidamthuruthu families
The eight tribal families at Malayidamthuruthu in Ernakulam will be rehabilitated with land and a house if the court verdict to evict them has to be implemented, Chief Minister V D Satheesan has said.
“As soon as the issue came to our attention, Minister Roji M John inspected what could be done. Though it was on the second day after we swore in, we inspected what could be done, consulted the advocate general, checked if some more time could be bought, and even held discussions with both parties,” the CM said.
Criticising the LDF government for inaction, Satheesan said the police had attempted eviction 14 times during the last regime’s tenure. “I was shocked to see two former ministers were also protesting with the people there. They didn’t initiate any action because this was a private case,” he said, adding that the UDF has never taken such an irresponsible position.
Major cabinet decisions
Governor’s policy address approved
Apu John Joseph of KC (Joseph) appointed Chief Whip
Adv K C Vincent appointed Additional AG in High Court
Issues to be addressed by elderly care department taken from social justice department
Director General of Prosecution T Asaf Ali given additional charges of Lokayukta Special Attorney and Kerala State Public Prosecutor
Meeting of district collectors and officials concerned with monsoon preparedness on Wednesday
Fuel cess, Guruvayur
On reducing fuel cess, the CM said the government was examining its possibility, but a clear decision cannot be taken due to frequent price hikes. He also refuted allegations of devotees being unable to enter the Guruvayur temple due to his visit recently.
Munambam in focus
VDS slams Waqf Board
Criticising the Waqf Board appointed by the previous LDF government for registering the land at Munambam as Waqf property in the Union government’s UMEED portal, Satheesan said it had complicated the process. However, he assured that the residents will not be ousted from their homes. “Come what may, they will not be evicted from their lands.
We will protect them, ensure they pay taxes, and remove all legal obstacles created by the previous Waqf Board,” Satheesan said. He also reiterated his allegation that the LDF government had followed the Sangh Parivar agenda of creating a communal divide in the region.
“When we said the issue could be resolved in 10 minutes, the last-minute move by the politically-appointed Waqf Board has made things difficult. If the land is registered as Waqf land, people will be treated as encroachers,” he said.
Residents want new board
Kochi: The 610 families of Munambam continue to hold on to their faith in the promise made by Chief Minister V D Satheesan, and are ready to give him time to deliver. “We have decided to meet the CM and inform him our apprehensions. We will also submit a memorandum urging him to resolve our issue,” said Joseph Benny, convenor, Munambam Land Protection Council. He and the other residents said they believe this government will solve their problem.
George Sebastian, general secretary of the Assembly of Christian Trust Services (ACTS), said one of the two demands made by the families is that the Waqf Board should be reconstituted. “The government can easily do that even though the board has statutory powers. It is a body with politically appointed members. Once that happens, the new board can take measures like filing an affidavit against the action of the previous one,” he said. Another demand they raised is that the state government should get its lawyer to win the case before the Waqf Tribunal.
CM went back on assurance, alleges Surendran
T’Puram: Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who as Leader of Opposition had promised the Munambam issue would be resolved within 10 minutes if the UDF came to power, has gone back on that assurance to avoid displeasing the Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami, BJP leader K Surendran alleged on Monday. His allegation came in the wake of Kerala State Waqf Board chairman K S Hamza reiterating that the disputed land was waqf property and had been registered on UMEED. “The BJP had said Satheesan will not honour his promise, especially the assurances given to Church leaders. Our stand has been vindicated,” the former state BJP chief told reporters.
‘Votebank politics behind UMEED move’
T’Puram: BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticised the UDF over registration of Munambam land on UMEED portal. The BJP chief alleged that the move was part of UDF’s vote bank politics. “As long as the Modi government, its two union ministers, four MPs and three MLAs are there from the BJP, we will not cede even an inch of land,” he said in a statement.