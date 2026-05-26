Woman attacked by wild elephant while travelling on scooter in Wayanad's Kalladi, dies

A woman was killed and her husband injured when they were attacked by a wild elephant while travelling on a scooter at Kalladi near Wayanad's Meppadi on Tuesday.

The woman, identified as Jessy, died on the spot, while her husband sustained injuries, police said. Jessy was a resident of Puthumala.

Forest department officials and police rushed to the site soon after the incident and began further procedures.

The area has witnessed repeated cases of human-animal conflict, and locals have long been demanding stronger safety measures to protect residents.

Authorities announced an immediate financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the family.

They also said that one member of the family will be provided with temporary government employment.

Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ashik Ali added that steps will be taken to drive away the elephant and strengthen preventive measures, including fencing and other safety arrangements, to reduce future incidents.

A high-level meeting involving the forest minister, agriculture minister, and senior officials is scheduled to be held in Wayanad on the 30th of this month to review the situation, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)