77.97%: Kerala improves Plus-II results

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state registered a marginally higher success rate from last year in the Higher Secondary Second Year (Plus-II) examination, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

The pass percentage this year stood at 77.97%, 0.16% points higher than last year’s 77.81%. Of the 3.72 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 2.9 lakh qualified for higher studies.

Announcing the results, General Education Minister N Samsudheen said the 2,90,381 students who became eligible for higher studies included 1,67,475 girls and 1,22,906 boys who registered success rates of 86.89% and 68.41%, respectively. The number of students who secured A+ in all subjects also rose marginally this year to 30,561 from 30,145 last year.

Among the A+ holders in all subjects, 23,095 were girls and 7,466 were boys. The list of full A+ holders comprised 22,970 students from the science stream, 2,327 students from humanities and 5,264 students from commerce stream. As many as 60 students received a full score of 1200/1200. Fifty of them were girls.

In the science stream, as many as 1,58,836 (84.52%) candidates qualified for higher studies from the 1,87,933 who appeared for the examination. In the Humanities stream, 50,398 (66.38%) candidates out of 75,923 qualified, while in commerce, 81,147 (74.74%) candidates qualified from among the 1,08,567 candidates who appeared. The success rates of SC, ST and OBC category students were 58.95%, 65.33% and 87.35%, respectively. Sector-wise, aided schools topped with a success rate of 82.82%, followed by government schools at 72.66% and the unaided sector at 78.18%.