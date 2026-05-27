Chandiroor Thaha’s poem included in Class 2 Malayalam textbook

ALAPPUZHA: Chandiroor Thaha, a children’s writer in Malayalam, has finally been acknowledged by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). His poem ‘Nallathu Cheyyam’ is part of the Malayalam Class 2 textbook this academic year.

From playful poems to heart-warming stories filled with kindness and compassion, Thaha has quietly built a remarkable literary journey dedicated entirely to young readers. His writings encourage children not only to read and learn but also to laugh, dance, dream and discover the world around them.

Thaha began writing at the age of 15, when his first story was published in the children’s magazine ‘Thathamma’. What started as a teenage passion soon turned into a lifelong mission.

Over three and a half decades, he became a familiar name in almost every major Malayalam children’s publication, including Balarama, Balabhumi, Thalir, Eureka, Kuttikalude Deepika, Mayilpeeli, Balakusumam, Kurunnukal, Manicheppu, Minnaminni and Kalikkudukka.

Despite the changing world of childhood and the challenges faced by modern writers, Thaha remains deeply committed to meaningful children’s literature. He believes stories today must reconnect children with nature, love, empathy, goodness and environmental awareness while also reflecting the changing atmosphere within families and society.

“Writers who truly understand the minds of children are very rare,” Thaha says, adding that contemporary children’s literature must evolve with the times without losing its emotional warmth.

His contributions to Malayalam children’s literature have resulted in the publication of 25 books by various publishers in Kerala. Among his most appreciated works is the children’s novel ‘Appunni Rajavu’, a touching tale filled with innocence, affection and emotional sensitivity that captures the beauty of childhood.