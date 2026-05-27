Ex-MLA Eldose Kunnapillil acquitted in rape case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader and former Perumbavoor MLA Eldose Kunnapillil was acquitted by the Neyyattinkara Fast Track Court-I in the rape case registered against him after key witnesses, including the survivor, turned hostile during trial.

Apart from Kunnapillil, the court also acquitted the second and third accused in the case — his friends Ranish and Sippy Noorudeen.

The verdict was delivered after the complainant told the court during Monday’s hearing that the former MLA had not sexually assaulted her.

Two witnesses, who had earlier claimed to have seen the survivor being forcibly taken into a car, also gave statements favourable to the accused in court. Following this, the case was considered on Tuesday only as part of procedural formalities. All three accused and the survivor appeared before the court on Tuesday.