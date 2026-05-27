Rabies affected stray dog attacks 20 people in Kerala's Kollam

KOLLAM: Panic gripped residents of Thrikkaruva in Kollam after a stray dog that bit and injured around 20 people in Anchalumoodu was confirmed to be rabies-affected.

The stray dog attack began last Sunday morning, with the animal reportedly running from the Vanmala area of Thrikkaruva to Chanthamukku, attacking people on the way. Most victims sustained bite injuries on their legs and faces, while several stray dogs in the locality were also attacked.

The injured persons were rushed to the district hospital for treatment and administered anti-rabies vaccination. Hospital sources said one person reportedly fell ill while receiving the injection and was later shifted for specialist care to Parippally Medical College Hospital.