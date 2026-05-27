Ramesh Chennithala says Kerala govt had no prior information on ED raid at Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said the United Democratic Front (UDF) government and the Home Ministry in the state had no information regarding the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) raid at former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's residence.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, he said the ED had not sought any support from the state government for the operation and maintained that details regarding the action should be clarified by the investigating agency itself.

Chennithala further alleged that there had been an "understanding" between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist). He also asserted that his party had consistently opposed both the BJP and the CPM.

ED conducted searches at 10 premises, including the residences of former Chief Minister and Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan, in the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) case.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) on Tuesday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate's raid on the residence of Pinarayi Vijayan was "yet another example" of central agencies being "weaponised" for political vendetta against opposition leaders.

In a strongly worded statement shared on X, the party accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre of using agencies like the ED, CBI and Income Tax Department to intimidate political rivals and suppress dissent.

(With inputs from ANI)