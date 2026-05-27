Waqf Board can’t be dissolved before its term ends: Chairman

KOZHIKODE: Amid demands from certain corners that Kerala State Waqf Board be dissolved, chairman K S Hamsa asserted that no such dissolution is possible as there is a statutory tenure for the board.

It may be recalled that some organisations have raised the demand that the government should dissolve the board after it entered the details of the 404 acres of land at Munambam in the Umeed portal set up by the Union government for the entry of waqf properties in the country.

“Five years is the statutory term fixed for the present board. So, it is not an easy task for the government to dissolve it. It is true that the government can go for some drastic action, something similar to the dissolution of an elected government by the President, but it is not easy,” Hamsa told TNIE.