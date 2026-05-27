Young and old get sporty as pickleball fever sweeps Kerala

KOZHIKODE: From cheering football grounds to cricket pitches packed with evening players, Kerala has long nurtured a deep sporting culture. For decades, mainstream sports such as football, cricket and basketball dominated the recreational and competitive landscape across the state.
But now a new game with a paddle, plastic ball and a surprisingly addictive pace is rapidly reshaping Kerala’s sporting scene – pickleball.
What began as a relatively unfamiliar racket sport just a few years ago has now evolved into one of Kerala’s fastest-growing recreational movements. Across cities including Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Thrissur, pickleball courts are filling up daily, tournaments are drawing national participation, and a diverse player community spanning children, working professionals and senior citizens is embracing the sport at an unprecedented rate.
Recognised as the fastest-growing sport in the world, pickleball has found fertile ground in Kerala largely because of its accessibility, affordability and community-driven nature. Unlike many professional sports that often require years of training and expensive infrastructure, pickleball offers a low-entry barrier, making it attractive to casual players and serious competitors alike.
According to Pickleball Association of Kerala, the sport’s growth in the state has accelerated dramatically over the last three years. “Our association was formed in 2021 and currently has 50 official members, along with a strong player community of around 1,000 in Kerala,” said Visakh V S, general secretary of the association.
He points to the Kerala Open tournament held in Kochi as a major turning point for the sport in the state.
“The Kerala Open created a wave for pickleball. Around 150 to 250 participants from all over the country registered. This was the first time Kerala had seen an event of that scale, and it gave a lot of exposure to the players. Our tournament calendar is packed,” he said.
The infrastructure supporting the sport is also growing at a remarkable speed. Kerala currently has around 30 to 40 active pickleball courts, a number expected to rise sharply in the coming months.
“We receive multiple inquiries about setting up new courts in Kerala every week, even from outside India,” Mr Visakh said, adding that the number of courts is expected to touch 50 within the next two months and nearly 70 by the end of the year.
Several districts have already affiliated with the state association, while Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Thrissur are emerging as the most competitive pickleball hubs in Kerala. For venue owners, the rapid rise of the sport is tied closely to its inclusivity. Unlike sports that demand intense athletic conditioning or formal coaching from the outset, pickleball allows people of all ages and fitness levels to participate almost immediately.
At Deuce-The Pickleball Club, co-founder Arjun M Krishnan has witnessed the broad demographic appeal firsthand.
“The youngest person who comes to play is six years old and the oldest is around 75. Unlike competitive sports like tennis, you don’t need coaching to get started. It’s highly accessible. People need a sport which can be played recreationally for fun, so they turn to pickleball,” Arjun said.
That simplicity has become one of pickleball’s strongest selling points. Families, office-goers and retirees are increasingly viewing the sport as both a social activity and a fitness outlet. In Thiruvananthapuram, Spinz Pickleball owner Ajay Thomas said affordability was intentionally built into the venue’s business model.
“We have 8 to 10 group bookings regularly, ranging from Rs 450 to Rs 700 per hour. Paddles and balls are available without additional costs,” he said.
He added that even personal equipment remains budget-friendly for beginners.
“Entry-level paddles with balls usually start at Rs 1,000, making the sport affordable for players at virtually any budget.”
In Thrissur, the transformation has been equally visible at SmashDome. Owner Visakh Vasudev recalled that awareness about pickleball was initially low, but momentum built quickly once people experienced the game firsthand.
“Our starting stage was a bit rough as the sport wasn’t very well known. But after three months, we started getting regular bookings every day,” he said. “Families come in, and within 10 to 15 minutes, they get the gist of the game.”
He also noted that the sport is beginning to attract public personalities and celebrities, further boosting its visibility and popularity.
Beyond recreational growth, Kerala’s pickleball ecosystem is also beginning to embrace technological innovation. At Pickle Bots Stadium, manager Paul Keerikkadan said the venue recently introduced advanced AI-based performance tracking systems to players.
“We are the first in India to import the Wingfield cameras for two of our pickleball courts,” he said.
The German-made Wingfield system uses AI-powered cameras designed specifically for racket sports, offering players detailed analytics and performance insights to improve their game.
FASTEST-GROWING SPORT
1. Recognised as the fastest-growing sport in the world, pickleball has found fertile ground in Kerala largely because of its accessibility, affordability and community-driven nature.
2. Unlike many professional sports that often require years of training and expensive infrastructure, pickleball offers a low-entry barrier, making it attractive to casual players and serious competitors alike
Jeff Joseph