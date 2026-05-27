Young and old get sporty as pickleball fever sweeps Kerala

KOZHIKODE: From cheering football grounds to cricket pitches packed with evening players, Kerala has long nurtured a deep sporting culture. For decades, mainstream sports such as football, cricket and basketball dominated the recreational and competitive landscape across the state.

But now a new game with a paddle, plastic ball and a surprisingly addictive pace is rapidly reshaping Kerala’s sporting scene – pickleball.

What began as a relatively unfamiliar racket sport just a few years ago has now evolved into one of Kerala’s fastest-growing recreational movements. Across cities including Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Thrissur, pickleball courts are filling up daily, tournaments are drawing national participation, and a diverse player community spanning children, working professionals and senior citizens is embracing the sport at an unprecedented rate.

Recognised as the fastest-growing sport in the world, pickleball has found fertile ground in Kerala largely because of its accessibility, affordability and community-driven nature. Unlike many professional sports that often require years of training and expensive infrastructure, pickleball offers a low-entry barrier, making it attractive to casual players and serious competitors alike.

According to Pickleball Association of Kerala, the sport’s growth in the state has accelerated dramatically over the last three years. “Our association was formed in 2021 and currently has 50 official members, along with a strong player community of around 1,000 in Kerala,” said Visakh V S, general secretary of the association.

He points to the Kerala Open tournament held in Kochi as a major turning point for the sport in the state.

“The Kerala Open created a wave for pickleball. Around 150 to 250 participants from all over the country registered. This was the first time Kerala had seen an event of that scale, and it gave a lot of exposure to the players. Our tournament calendar is packed,” he said.