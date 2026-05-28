20 years of waiting end at Karipur: Abdul Rahim returns home to Kerala after two decades in Saudi prison

KOZHIKODE: The arrival gate at Karipur airport turned into a scene of overwhelming emotion on Thursday morning as Abdul Rahim, a Malayali man who spent almost two decades inside a Saudi Arabian prison, finally stepped back onto Kerala soil.

As the Air India Express flight from Riyadh touched down shortly after dawn, hundreds gathered outside the airport carrying prayers, tears and hope. Family members who had lived through years of uncertainty stood frozen for a moment before embracing the man they feared they might never see again.

When Abdul Rahim walked out of the terminal around 8 am, he struggled to contain his emotions. His eyes filled with tears as cameras flashed and supporters chanted prayers for him. Unable to speak for several seconds, he folded his hands before the crowd and thanked everyone who stood beside his family during the darkest chapter of their lives.

“I survived because people I have never even met prayed for me and fought for me,” Rahim said emotionally. “Kerala gave me another life.”

According to sources associated with the legal aid team, Saudi prison authorities personally escorted Rahim to the airport and ensured that all remaining procedures, including immigration and travel clearance, were completed before his departure late Wednesday night.

Although his prison sentence formally concluded on May 19, the final release process experienced a brief delay due to Eid and Haj-related administrative duties in Saudi Arabia. Later, authorities reportedly cleared the remaining procedures under urgent special provisions, allowing his long-awaited journey home.