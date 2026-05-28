Amid static & noise, Akashvani Kozhikode to mark end of an era

KOZHIKODE: The airwaves will never be the same again! The regional news unit of Akashvani Kozhikode, which boasts a rich six-decade broadcasting history, is set to witness the end of an era.

With the retirement of Anil Chandran — the station’s last permanent news reader-cum-translator — on May 31, the unit, which was formed in 1966, will transition to functioning entirely with temporary newsreaders and contract staff.

The station’s identity was once deeply intertwined with the voices of legendary anchors like Hakeem Kuttayi, Sushama Bai and Gopan. Though the permanent post was formally abolished 18 years ago in favour of contract-based hiring, Anil’s departure seals the end of an institutional legacy.

A native of Aluva, Anil steps down after a distinguished 30-year broadcasting career. He began his journey with Akashvani Delhi in October 1995 before transferring to Kozhikode in 1997. Having previously worked with major publications such as Mathrubhumi and Mangalam, he became a household name primarily through his widely acclaimed programme ‘Vartha Deepthi’, which he wrote and hosted.

“The switch to a fully casual-driven system marks a massive shift in radio journalism. While the digital age demands administrative restructuring, the authoritative presence and consistency that permanent voices brought to our daily slots will be missed by generations of loyal listeners,” said Anil.

Currently, the unit broadcasts three daily bulletins — at 6.45am, 12.30pm and 10.15pm — with the morning slot serving as a crucial state-level broadcast.

Moving forward, the regional news operations will be managed under the direct supervision of the Kochi PIB director, utilising around 30 temporary readers and a single contract staff member to prepare and read news bulletins.