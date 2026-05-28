Chathannoor MLA BB Gopakumar chosen as BJP legislature party leader

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a surprise move, the BJP has chosen Chathannoor MLA B B Gopakumar as its legislature party leader in the assembly. The decision was conveyed by the party’s central leadership to the Kerala unit on Wednesday.

Gopakumar will spearhead the BJP’s legislative strategy and coordinate the party’s interventions in the assembly. His elevation comes close on the heels of a breakthrough victory from Chathannoor, a constituency held by the Left for two decades.

The elevation is also being viewed as part of the BJP’s broader social outreach strategy in Kerala. A senior functionary of the influential SNDP Yogam, he is seen as a prominent face from the Ezhava community, whose support the party has been actively trying to consolidate in the state.