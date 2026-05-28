Is ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan afraid of ED raids now, asks BJP MLA V Muraleedharan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Quoting former CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s past statement that he has nothing to hide, BJP MLA V Muraleedharan asked if he is afraid of the ED raids now.

“Is it out of this fear that the CPM has asked its cadres to come down to the streets and unleash such activities?” he said. Stating that the CPM’s ‘political vengeance’ narrative against the ED raid will be rejected by the people, the Kazhakkoottam MLA discarded the Left’s allegations of a Congress-BJP deal.

“How is V D Satheesan supposed to know about these developments?” he asked. The ED has raided his residence after getting a proper order from the High Court, he said, adding that people will also neglectfully reject the Congress-BJP deal in this ED action.