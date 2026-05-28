Kerala HC plans regular Saturday sittings to clear pending cases

KOCHI: In view of the pendency of cases, the Kerala High Court is considering a plan to hold regular sittings on two Saturdays every month. The court will also look into suggestions regarding austerity measures initiated by the Supreme Court in the backdrop of the fuel crisis resulting from the West Asia conflict. The court has sought the views of the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association (KHCAA) in that regard.

Officials with the high court told TNIE that it is only seeking the thoughts of all stakeholders and that a final decision will be taken after detailed deliberations.

Earlier, the KHCAA had objected to the move, expressing its unwillingness to have the court function on two Saturdays every month. Instead, it decided to suggest extending working hours on all working days by 30 minutes. This would mean the courts sitting from 10am to 4.45pm instead of 4.15pm. The association had also stated that the proposal to introduce regular Saturday sittings is a significant policy shift that would affect not only practising advocates but also the broader ecosystem of the administration of justice. The association will hold a general body meeting on June 1 to review its decision.

The registrar general also requested the association to furnish its views on the austerity measures initiated by the Supreme Court based on the office memorandum (OM) issued by the Union government which suggests virtual hearings on select days and work-from-home measures to conserve fuel.