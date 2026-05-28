Kochi’s crores-worth dead spaces get a futuristic redo

KOCHI: Beneath Kochi’s flyovers lie acres of forgotten urban space: dusty corners, abandoned pockets and chaotic parking stretches that most people pass without a second glance.
But architect and visual artist P R Judson sees something else there: cafés, landscaped parks, EV charging stations, play areas and vibrant public spaces that could redefine how the city looks and functions.
Through a series of viral architectural concepts shared on social media, the Kochi-based designer is attempting to reimagine the city’s neglected spaces — not by building new cities, but by transforming what already exists. His visually striking concepts focus on turning high-value but underutilised urban land into multifunctional public hubs with global aesthetics.
An ageing water tank in Fort Kochi becomes a rooftop restaurant and urban park. Dark spaces beneath flyovers evolve into landscaped community zones. The old Thoppumpady Harbour Bridge is transformed into a tourism landmark. Even anganwadis are redesigned as colourful, child-friendly learning spaces instead of dull institutional buildings.
But the concept that has triggered the most discussion is his ambitious redesign of Vyttila Junction and the surrounding flyover spaces.
Calling it a “five-star junction”, Judson points out that premium landmarks such as Crowne Plaza Kochi and Forum Mall Kochi lie within metres of each other, while land prices in the area range between `40 lakh and `50 lakh/cent. Yet several prime spaces continue to function merely as parking lots or neglected roadside corners.
His proposal reimagines the Vyttila flyover stretch as a futuristic public hub. The entrance opens into a landscaped children’s park spread across nearly 16 cents, with organised vehicle spaces on either side. Beyond that come restaurants, waiting lounges, covered walkways, cafés and solar-powered EV charging stations.
Aware of concerns over pollution and dust along the busy corridor, Judson says the entire structure is imagined as a covered urban space designed to improve comfort and reduce exposure to roadside pollution.
What makes his concepts resonate online is not just the futuristic visuals, but the larger question they raise: why should crores-worth urban land remain wasted when it can generate social, cultural and economic value?
In his reels and conversations, Judson frequently draws comparisons with cities such as Singapore and Dubai, arguing that many globally admired cities once struggled with poor infrastructure before investing heavily in tourism-oriented development and public spaces.
“Kerala imported money and migration opportunities from abroad, but not enough urban ideas,” he says.
For many residents frustrated by Kochi’s lack of accessible and aesthetically designed public spaces, that argument strikes a chord.
Judson’s concepts may remain digital for now, but they have already succeeded in pushing one conversation into the mainstream — whether Kerala’s cities are making the best use of the spaces they already possess.