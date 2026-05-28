Kochi’s crores-worth dead spaces get a futuristic redo

KOCHI: Beneath Kochi’s flyovers lie acres of forgotten urban space: dusty corners, abandoned pockets and chaotic parking stretches that most people pass without a second glance.

But architect and visual artist P R Judson sees something else there: cafés, landscaped parks, EV charging stations, play areas and vibrant public spaces that could redefine how the city looks and functions.

Through a series of viral architectural concepts shared on social media, the Kochi-based designer is attempting to reimagine the city’s neglected spaces — not by building new cities, but by transforming what already exists. His visually striking concepts focus on turning high-value but underutilised urban land into multifunctional public hubs with global aesthetics.

An ageing water tank in Fort Kochi becomes a rooftop restaurant and urban park. Dark spaces beneath flyovers evolve into landscaped community zones. The old Thoppumpady Harbour Bridge is transformed into a tourism landmark. Even anganwadis are redesigned as colourful, child-friendly learning spaces instead of dull institutional buildings.

But the concept that has triggered the most discussion is his ambitious redesign of Vyttila Junction and the surrounding flyover spaces.

Calling it a “five-star junction”, Judson points out that premium landmarks such as Crowne Plaza Kochi and Forum Mall Kochi lie within metres of each other, while land prices in the area range between `40 lakh and `50 lakh/cent. Yet several prime spaces continue to function merely as parking lots or neglected roadside corners.

His proposal reimagines the Vyttila flyover stretch as a futuristic public hub. The entrance opens into a landscaped children’s park spread across nearly 16 cents, with organised vehicle spaces on either side. Beyond that come restaurants, waiting lounges, covered walkways, cafés and solar-powered EV charging stations.