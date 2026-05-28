NRI (Kerala) Commission to launch dedicated portal for online complaints

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major move to streamline grievance redressal for non-resident Keralites, the NRI (Kerala) Commission is set to launch a modern, dedicated website. Developed in collaboration with the Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT), the portal aims to bring greater transparency and speed to the commission’s operations.

The announcement was made by commission chairperson Justice (Retd) Sophy Thomas at a press conference held on Tuesday, alongside the 10th NRI adalat.

The upcoming portal is designed to be highly beneficial for expatriates, allowing them to file complaints online from any country without the need to physically visit the commission’s office. Through this system, expats can accurately track the live status of their grievances and follow up on subsequent actions. Furthermore, the platform will feature a direct download facility, enabling users to access final case orders instantly from anywhere.

Since the current commission took charge, it has been hosting monthly district-level adalats. The commission has successfully resolved complex, long-pending legal disputes within hours by facilitating direct hearings between parties.

Backed by the police and NORKA, the commission’s interventions have provided significant relief to expats hit by financial crises post-COVID. Pathanamthitta adalat next, followed by Alappuzha, the commission is to complete its first full round of statewide grievance clinics within the next two months.