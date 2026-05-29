Debut of 'Vande Mataram' in Kerala Assembly courts row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vande Mataram once again emerged as the centrepiece of a tussle between the UDF government and the Lok Bhavan after the Union government’s directive to render the national song in its entirety was not followed at the inaugural session of the 16th assembly.

Instead, the Kerala Police band played only the opening stanza. While it marked the first time that Vande Mataram was rendered in the assembly, the omission of the remaining stanzas drew strong objections from Governor Rajendra Arlekar, who delivered the UDF government’s maiden policy address in the House.

Though Arlekar made no mention of the issue during the proceedings, he later told reporters that the Lok Bhavan had, a day earlier, insisted that the national song be sung or played in full in accordance with protocol. He said he had raised the matter with Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. “Let us see how things develop,” he said.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan defended the decision to play only the opening portion of Vande Mataram. “We all function based on the decision the (Congress) party has taken on the matter. Besides, it is not mandatory. Parliament has not passed any legislation on it,” he told reporters.

The BJP, meanwhile, termed the truncated rendition an “affront” to the governor and the Lok Bhavan. Interestingly, the UDF found support from an unlikely quarter, with the Opposition LDF backing its stand in the controversy. “There is no obligation for Kerala to implement the RSS agenda,” Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan said.