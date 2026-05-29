Delhi-based model drowns in abandoned Kerala quarry during location hunt near Perumbavoor

KOCHI: A 26-year-old model from Delhi drowned after entering the waters of an abandoned quarry at Pettamala near Kuruppampady in Perumbavoor on Thursday afternoon while scouting locations for an advertisement shoot.

The deceased was identified as Divyanshu Jyoshi, who had arrived in Kochi for the filming of an advertisement for a clothing store.

According to the Kodanadu police, the incident occurred around 2.30 pm when Divyanshu and a friend visited the site as part of a location hunt for the ad film shoot. Police said Divyanshu entered the quarry waters and reportedly slipped, losing his balance moments later.