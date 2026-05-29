Delhi-based model drowns in abandoned Kerala quarry during location hunt near Perumbavoor

KOCHI: A 26-year-old model from Delhi drowned after entering the waters of an abandoned quarry at Pettamala near Kuruppampady in Perumbavoor on Thursday afternoon while scouting locations for an advertisement shoot.
The deceased was identified as Divyanshu Jyoshi, who had arrived in Kochi for the filming of an advertisement for a clothing store.
According to the Kodanadu police, the incident occurred around 2.30 pm when Divyanshu and a friend visited the site as part of a location hunt for the ad film shoot. Police said Divyanshu entered the quarry waters and reportedly slipped, losing his balance moments later.
His friend, who was filming him at the time, immediately alerted nearby locals, who informed the authorities. Fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot after receiving the distress call. Scuba divers were also contacted, though the body was recovered before their arrival.
Officials said Divyanshu was pulled out from a depth of around 30 feet and rushed to the Government Taluk Hospital in Perumbavoor, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Police said the quarry is considered highly dangerous, with water depths reaching nearly 100 feet in certain areas. The quarry has remained inactive for more than 20 years.
Preliminary inquiries suggest the group chose the location after being impressed by aerial visuals of the quarry seen on social media reels.
Further proceedings are under way.