'Gooners' of Kerala seek ‘double-kick’ high as Arsenal takes on PSG

Arsenal fans have been on a high after the club recently ended its two-decade wait for Premier League glory. Celebrations spilled from the streets of London to packed watch parties across Kerala.
From world leaders and celebrities to die-hard football lovers in small towns, the North London club’s fanbase stretches across continents. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani even turned up for Eid prayers in an Arsenal-themed kurta.
Known as the Gooners — a nickname derived from the club’s old moniker, the Gunners — the supporters have remained fiercely loyal through years without a league title. Quite silently, though.
The sudden reinvigoration felt almost volcanic, shifting from dormant to deafening overnight. Football-fanatic Kerala certainly hasn’t been immune. Many, however, were surprised to discover that a steadfast Arsenal Kerala Supporters Club had been raring to go all this while.
Gooners of Kerala went ecstatic, with a record number of fans joining celebrations across the state. “Our celebration in Kozhikode went viral,” says Tony George, chairman of the fan club.
“It was a nail-biting moment. None of us thought we would actually lift it. That is why the celebration feels endless. Until the very last moments of the Manchester City game, I restrained myself from being excited. But then it happened. And what a moment it was! Will remember it this lifetime.”
But as football fans often say, there is no rest for the wicked. Attention has now shifted to Arsenal’s next challenge — the UEFA Champions League final clash against Paris Saint-Germain FC (PSG) on Saturday.
“A double trophy win would be just perfect. Even Mikel Arteta has promised to return to London for a double celebration,” Tony gushes.
With expectations high, the club is organising what could be one of Kerala’s biggest private watch parties for the final. “The event is being held at Le Meridien in Kochi. Over 1,000 people have already signed up. We are at full capacity now,” he says.
The club had initially planned for around 400 attendees. However, registrations surged after the Premier League victory.
“We shifted to a bigger hall, but even then we had to close registrations. This is why we are called the sleeping giant,” he laughs, referring to the way Arsenal fans around the world have dubbed “sleeper cells” over the past week.
Tony says the silence over the years was less about embarrassment and more about superstition. “Many were scared to say it out loud, or even to watch the matches. Some people don’t wear Arsenal jerseys during games, while others check the score only after the match. They don’t want to jinx it. Because we have come close several times in the past, it almost became a trauma,” he explains.
“Now, we are finally confident enough to watch the game. We already got one trophy, and the next feels just a touch away.”
Rohan Dutt, an Arsenal fan from Alappuzha, is travelling to Kochi for the final watch party. “I have seen them lift FA Cups, but never the big ones. For the first time since I became an Arsenal fan, we finally got the trophy,” he says.
“I didn’t even watch the Manchester City game against Aston Villa because I was scared something would go wrong. Now we can finally be loud and confident. We have a good team with impressive depth. There is nothing to fear.”
And it is not just Kochi. Several other watch parties are being organised by fans across Kerala on Saturday night.
For Arsenal fans in the state, it is truly ‘Go, Go Gooners’ time.
“Oh yeah! Finally,” smiles Rohan.