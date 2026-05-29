'Gooners' of Kerala seek ‘double-kick’ high as Arsenal takes on PSG

Arsenal fans have been on a high after the club recently ended its two-decade wait for Premier League glory. Celebrations spilled from the streets of London to packed watch parties across Kerala.

From world leaders and celebrities to die-hard football lovers in small towns, the North London club’s fanbase stretches across continents. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani even turned up for Eid prayers in an Arsenal-themed kurta.

Known as the Gooners — a nickname derived from the club’s old moniker, the Gunners — the supporters have remained fiercely loyal through years without a league title. Quite silently, though.

The sudden reinvigoration felt almost volcanic, shifting from dormant to deafening overnight. Football-fanatic Kerala certainly hasn’t been immune. Many, however, were surprised to discover that a steadfast Arsenal Kerala Supporters Club had been raring to go all this while.