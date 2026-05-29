Six arrested for robbing migrant workers at rented house in Kerala's Aluva

KOCHI: Six persons were arrested by Ernakulam Rural Police on Friday in connection with a robbery case in which a group allegedly trespassed into a rented house occupied by migrant workers and attacked the inmates at Aluva.

The arrested persons were identified as Anas (28) and Hassan (25), both natives of Perumbavoor; Vinod Kumar (35), a native of Kollam; and Hithbulla Shiyas (21) and Ashiq Aliyar (21), both natives of Muvattupuzha.

According to police, the incident occurred on the night of May 26 at a rented house near Sivagiri Vidyanikethan School. The accused allegedly barged into the house posing as local residents after receiving information that a migrant worker allegedly involved in drug sales in the Perumbavoor area was staying there in a rented house.

However, police said the Assam native who was allegedly being targeted had shifted from the place months ago. The accused allegedly intended to seize narcotic substances and sell them.