Vande Mataram played at Kerala policy address as UDF government outlines key welfare and reform measures

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A short version of ‘Vande Mataram’ was played at the beginning of the policy address. The government opted for the shortened version, contrary to Raj Bhavan’s direction for a full recital. Members of the Kerala Police performed an instrumental rendition of the national song. It was followed by the national anthem.

Indira Guarantee, comprising five election promises of the new UDF government, was the highlight of the first policy address delivered by Governor Rajendra Arlekar in the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Free travel on KSRTC buses across the state will be a permanent entitlement for women. A stipend of Rs 1,000 will be given to girl students, and social security pensions will be increased to Rs 3,000. The free insurance scheme for families, named after former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, will provide annual coverage of Rs 25 lakh. Interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh will be offered to young entrepreneurs.

The Governor said the newly created Department for the Welfare of the Elderly is the first of its kind in the country.