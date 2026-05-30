23-year-old sari drapist from Kuttanad goes whole 'six' yards

ALAPPUZHA: Sari draping has become a highly lucrative career option, and Kerala girl Clare Maria Sebastian an expert.

At just 23, the resident of Kainakari in Kuttanad has already gained recognition for styling some of the country’s most influential women—from actors Amala Paul and Nimisha Sajayan to business icon Nita Ambani. While most women drape saris themselves, special occasions like weddings often call for expert hands, like Clare’s.

For the youngster, what began as a simple favour for a college mate has now taken her across the globe and into celebrity circles, transforming her life. Having lost her father while she was in Class 8, Clare was supported and encouraged by her mother Fancy and aunt Lalamma.

Ever the stylist, Clare would drape saris on her cousins and neighbours while studying at St Mary’s Higher Secondary School in Chambakulam. And her eye for elegance and detail would always elicit praise.

However, it was in 2022, while pursuing BBA at St Paul’s College in Kalamassery, that Clare’s destiny changed.

During the college’s Onam celebrations, her friend Rinsa Parveen asked Clare to help drape her sari. Impressed by the final look, Rinsa recorded a video and uploaded it to Instagram. The response was overwhelming. Soon, Rinsa created an Instagram page titled ‘Drapes by Clare’, posting more videos of Clare at work. One of the clips went viral.

“Calls started pouring in,” Clare recalls. “People wanted me to drape saris for weddings and special occasions. That was the beginning of my career,” she said.